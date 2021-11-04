Steve was a man of God, so it was no surprise that he spent his final hour continuing to teach His word. Steve was surrounded by his loved ones as he peacefully left us to be with Jesus on Oct. 30, 2021.
Steve was born on Sept. 20, 1947, in Dragerton, Utah. He was one of seven children born to Jessie Clel Stewart and Sammie Elizabeth Morrow. After his mom’s passing, his dad married Reba, who brought her seven children to the family. Together, they had one more child.
Steven Wayne married Marylin Lavern on April 3, 1970. They had two children, Steven Shayne and Kristy DeAnn.
He was a pastor of the Church of God of Prophecy and even after retiring, he never stopped spreading his love for Jesus. His love for God was the center of his life. There wasn’t a person he came across that he did not want to share the word of God with. He worked for the Mega Blue company where he earned the name “Papa Smurf.” He loved spending time with his family and when it came to his grandchildren, there wasn’t a dance recital or sports event that he would miss, no matter how far away or how long it lasted. Papa Steve was always there. He spent his spare time in the mountains hunting, fishing, camping and being with his family. After his wife Marylin passed away, he found comfort in his best friend and companion, Verna Wiler. Together, they spent their days having coffee and pancakes while he preached to her.
Steve is survived by his daughter, Kristy (Mike) Behunin; his grandchildren, Zachary Stewart, Makenzie Wilson, Christian (Maecie) Wilson, and Rylee Behunin; and his great-grandchildren, Peyton, Camryn, and Beckham. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marylin Stewart; his son, Shayne Stewart; his parents, Jessie and Sammie Stewart; his stepmother, Reba Stewart; his sister, Elva Rae Bennett and his brother, David Stewart.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. at Moab Community Church (544 MiVida Drive, Moab). A viewing will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Spanish Valley Mortuary (386 N. 100 West, Moab) with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com