To celebrate Earth Day, staff from the Synergy Company joined Moab-area nonprofit Rim to Rim Restoration for a day of service seeding, watering, clearing and planting nearly 300 native plants along a stretch of Mill Creek near 500 West.
Rim to Rim Restoration has been helping to reduce invasive nonnative Russian olive and tamarisk communities in the Mill and Pack Creek watershed areas since 2003, helping to regenerate native plants and collect data to understand how vegetation around Moab is changing.
After a large fire along Mill Creek in the summer of 2018, the health and safety of the Mill and Pack Creek riparian areas has become a more public issue. Most recently, Rim to Rim has been collaborating with the Grand County Weed Department and the Bureau of Land Management to reduce the spread of Ravenna grass throughout the creeks.