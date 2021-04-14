Meowzers! It’s Cosmo, the library cat. Spring is here and there are fresh books and activities for Teens and Tweens at the library! Pick up free Teen/Tween Take & Make activity bags and learn new papercrafts this month. The Origami Take & Make bag shows you how to fold your own origami with instructions and colorful origami paper included. Then, starting April 19, you can pick up a paper bead-making craft bag with all the supplies you need to make paper beads for a bracelet, necklace, bookmark or whatever you can imagine. Both origami and paper bead making are fun activities that you can continue to do using recycled materials at home and share with your friends. Take & Make bags are available via the library’s curbside service from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Keep your eyes and ears open for the upcoming Online Summer Reading Challenge. You can earn raffle tickets for amazing prizes just by reading. Last year’s grand prize was an Oculus VR headset! Check out all of the new Young Adult books and audiobooks that the library has to offer. There are some sweet new manga and graphic novels, as well as Spanish language books, fantasy and plenty of teen drama. Crazy for books? Join one of the online LiT Reads Book Clubs for Teens and Tweens to chat about your favorite books and authors.Register at www.tinyurl.com/litreads.