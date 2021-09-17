Why do cats purr? Could birds survive on the moon? I know what they say about curiosity and cats, but I disagree! I think curiosity is the most important part of science!If you’re curious about everything like me, you should come to take a look at Grand County Public Library’s new “Celebrating Science” book display! You will find lots of super cool books about space, fossils, animals and plants and so much more. I felt smarter just looking at this display, and I bet you will too! See you at the library, friends!
