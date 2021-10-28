October Students of the Month

[Courtesy photo]

Congrats to the Helen M. Knight Elementary School students of the month! Pictured, from right to left, are Makayla Bridenbaker (sixth grade), Keeley Page (fifth grade), Camila Falcon (fourth grade), Gracie Butler (third grade), Sophia Knurbin (second grade), Javier Ordonez (first grade), kindergartener Morgan Cresto and HMK Principal Jill Tatton. 