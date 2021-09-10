It’s me again, Cosmo the library cat, and I’ve got some exciting news! There is going to be a free outdoor concert in the Grand County Public Library’s courtyard next Friday evening, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.! A very talented musician from Colombia is coming to play music from his band, Shangalu. The music is very lively and colorful and incorporates styles from South America, Africa and the Caribbean! Most of us cats prefer peace and quiet, but I’m quite looking forward to hearing some music at the library. So come on down and shake your tail with me! Got questions? Call the library at 435-259-1111
