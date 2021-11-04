Douglas K. Miller, 71, passed away on Oct. 30, 2021, at Moab Regional Hospital.
Doug was born on April 7, 1950, and was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada. After school, he found work in construction, eventually becoming a master carpenter. He embraced the Las Vegas way of life and was always willing to share stories about his antics and wild times in what he referred to as the “Old Las Vegas.” He married and had a daughter and though the marriage didn’t last, he and his ex-wife remained friends until his last day.
After watching Vegas go through so many changes over the years, Doug realized it was no longer a good fit for him. About six years ago, wishing to retire in a quieter and more serene atmosphere, he decided to join two of his cousins and their small extended family in Moab, where he filled his time with odd jobs here and there.
Doug passed away quietly due to cancer. Like many of us, he had regrets in his life, but he would tell you that moving to Moab was not one of them. Doug was quite a character with an outgoing personality and was great company to be around. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Doug is survived by his daughter, granddaughter, grandson, and many younger family members that call him uncle. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, brother, sister, all of his aunts and uncles, and some cousins too.
At Doug’s request, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com