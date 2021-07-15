Dianne Kerby Smith was born on February 7, 1936, to Edgar and Ireta Kerby in Moab and passed away surrounded by family at the age of 85 on May 18, 2021, in Grand Junction, Colorado. Dianne was preceded in death by her father, Ed Kerby; her mother, Ireta Kerby; and her siblings Dixie Kerby Chatterton, Kay Kerby Hopper, Fletcher Kerby, Jacklyn Kerby and Honey Kerby.
Dianne is survived by her brother, Jon Kerby (Norma) of Poway, California; her loving children, John Lynn Smith (Jana) of Moab, Joe D. Smith (Penny) of Glade Park, Colorado, and Debbie Lawley (Gary) of Moab. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren – Jamie, Lindsay, Kerby, Jenny, Nick, Justin, Mark, Kyle, Seth, Aaron, Tara, Jason, Dustin, Aaron and Josh – as well as 23 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews with whom she always kept in touch and loved very much. She will be dearly missed by all.