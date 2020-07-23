Hi everyone! I haven’t been playing outside because of the heat, so I wanted to use my extra time to curl up with a book but I was having a hard time deciding what book to check out next. That’s when my librarians here at the Grand County Public Library told me about NoveList Plus, which can recommend all kinds of books, from picture books for kittens to books for adult cats. NoveList Plus contains book reviews and lists of “readalikes” - books or series that are similar to ones you’ve liked. I decided that I wanted to read a book similar to Anne of Green Gables by L.M. Montgomery and found several readalikes that look interesting! Now, I have a list of new books I want to read! Check it out for yourself at www.onlinelibrary.utah.gov/novelist-plus
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- As cases rise across Utah, Moab sees first COVID-19 hospitalization
- Bike park outcry makes council uneasy
- Climbers reckon with bigotry
- Schools will open, masks and all
- As benefits expire, will Moabites make their rent?
- Free Mobile Testing Event
- Moab schools aim to reopen Sept. 8; parents can opt for online learning
- Discover Moab’s Hidden Cuisine
- Keeping the shuttles running
- Deadly accident at Arches