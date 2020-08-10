The Moab area suffered its first official death attributed to COVID-19 on Aug. 10, according to the Southeast Utah Health Department.
The person was reported to be a Grand County resident over the age of 85, considered high-risk for COVID-19.
“Our sympathies go out to the family of the deceased. This is a sobering reminder of why we take the precautions that we do” said Bradon Bradford, SEUHD’s Health Officer.
"SEUHD would like to remind the public that COVID-19 is actively spreading throughout our communities and we encourage everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and others, especially those at high risk of becoming critically ill with COVID-19," he said.
As of Aug. 10, Grand County has reported 49 cases of COVID-19, of which 4 are considered "active."
A breakdown of cases in the tri-county area served by the Southeast Utah Health Department can be found here.
Those who show any symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to get tested at Moab Regional Hospital. The tests are covered by insurance and there is no charge for those without health insurance.
To talk to a nurse about symptoms and schedule a test, call the Moab Regional Hospital COVID-19 hotline at 435-719-3998.