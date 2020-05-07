Brad Hanson

Moonflower Community Cooperative employee Brad Hanson completes a grocery order for a customer utilizing the store’s curbside pickup service. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as in grocery stores. Utah Gov. Gary Herbert recently issued an executive order that made mask-wearing by employees working with customers an order rather than a recommendation. [Photo by Murice D. Miller / Moab Sun News]