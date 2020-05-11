Moab, UT (84532)

Today

Mostly sunny skies. Becoming windy during the afternoon. High 84F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.