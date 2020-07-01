At a special meeting held June 30, the Grand County Council voted 5-2 to request that the Southeast Utah Health Department be enabled to require the use of face coverings in indoor public places. Council members Curtis Wells and Rory Paxman voted in opposition.
The request will be passed along to the office of Utah Governor Gary Herbert, who retains the right to approve or reject public health ordinances due to recent legislation. A mask mandate for Salt Lake County and Summit County was approved and went into effect June 27. State guidelines already require all businesses to have employees who work with the public wear facial coverings.
Council Chair Mary McGann quoted the following statistics from a digital meeting of the International Public Management Association for Human Resources: “If a COVID carrier who isn't wearing a mask encounters a healthy person with a mask, the transmission rate is 70%. If a COVID carrier is wearing a mask, and encounters a healthy person not wearing a mask, the transmission rate drops to 5%. If a COVID carrier wearing a mask encounters a healthy person wearing a mask, the transmission rate is 1.5%.”
For McGann, the choice was clear that wearing a mask is important enough to push for mandatory compliance. She referenced other public health laws, like mandatory seat belt laws, that have had significant positive outcomes.
Councilmember Greg Halliday told the council about his brother, who contracted the virus and, before he knew he was infected, passed it on to his immediate family. While still unaware that he was infected, Halliday’s brother also visited several extended family members in high-risk demographics. Halliday said that because those family members were all wearing masks and visiting outdoors, his brother did not pass the virus to anyone else.
“Wearing a mask is a very, very small thing to do to maintain our health and economic viability,” said Halliday.
Councilmember Rory Paxman raised doubts about the necessity and practicality of a mask mandate, noting that he’s seen many people wearing their masks incorrectly, and wondering how enforcement of such a mandate would work. Paxman said the council should be focusing on how to help struggling businesses.
The council’s request will be reviewed by the governor’s office next week.