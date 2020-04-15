The Southeast Utah Health Department renewed a public health order for Carbon, Emery and Grand counties restricting businesses and recommending residents physically distance themselves late on the evening of April 15 for an additional two weeks.
The release revises the original March 16 order and includes additional language borrowed from state restrictions that allows customers inside of restaurant buildings in order to collect take-out orders. The order additionally requests businesses that "generally do not attract tourists" to prepare a plan to reopen while maintaining public health precautions.
Read the public health order, renewed on April 15
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.