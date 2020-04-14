BREAKING: Today, Utah Governor Gary Herbert announced the state's schools will continue to be closed while students remote learning from home through the end of the year.
At the April 14 press conference, the governor commented that "This is not the time to have our schools back open," due to the coronavirus pandemic. Utah's schools have been in a "soft closure," allowing for remote learning since March 16.
The Grand County Public School District said that due to the closure, they "will be unable to hold traditional graduation activities," but are instead coming up with alternatives for this year's seniors.
"The high school will publish a schedule of alternate graduation activities as soon as one is available," the district said in a statement.