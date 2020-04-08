The Moab Sun News needs your help. Show your support for independent community journalism and receive a digital edition emailed directly to you each week.
Starting just before the Easter weekend, travelers crossing into Utah will be quizzed about their destinations and health status via a text message from the State, according to a declaration from Governor Gary Herbert today.
Despite still not issuing a mandatory stay-at-home order in the state, Utah Governor Gary Herbert announced at an April 8 press conference that adults coming into Utah by air or roadway will be asked to fill out a travel declaration attesting to their health and reporting any COVID-19 symptoms.
The move comes just before the Easter holiday weekend, traditionally popular for roadtrips, camping and Moab's Jeep Safari. The Governor commented that he believes the surveys will help track and slow the spread of the coronavirus in the state.
The information travelers provide will be sent to the Utah Department of Health for follow-up and officials said that the State wouldn't be “chasing people down” if they ignore the text.
Utah currently has 1,846 confirmed COVID-19 patients, though limitations on testing mean that true figures are likely much higher.
Text messages will be automatically sent to travelers entering the state on I-15, I-70 at the Colorado border, I-80 at the Nevada and Wyoming borders, I-84 at the Idaho border, Highway 491 near Monticello and Highway 89 near Kanab, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.
Travelers entering the state via the Salt Lake City International Airport will receive cards with instructions on how to fill out the form from airport staff.
A formal statement of the policy is not yet available from the Governor's Office. This story will be updated when that is available.