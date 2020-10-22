In a statement released on Oct. 22, Moab City officials announced that City Hall, the Moab Arts and Recreation Center, the Moab Public Works office and the Center Street Gym will be closed to the public until at least Nov. 6 "to promote the health and safety of the public and Moab City staff."
City officials disclosed that a rise in COVID-19 cases among city staff and possible exposure to the coronavirus at city facilities contributed to the decision.
Grand County was reporting “high transmission” of COVID-19 as of Oct. 22, as defined by the Utah Department of Health, due to a spike in local COVID-19 cases.
"Out of an abundance of caution, City of Moab Administration has determined that temporary closure of these buildings is in the best interest of the community," the statement read.
Winter sports organized through the Moab City Recreation Department have also been canceled.
The Moab Recreation and Aquatic Center will remain open. Staff must wear masks at all times; others must wear masks at all times except when in the pool or the fitness center.
"A decision regarding re-opening will be carefully evaluated based on the COVID-19 situation as Nov. 6 approaches," the release stated.
City services will continue during the closures with staff working remotely.