Southeast Utah Health Department Environmental Health Director Orion Rogers receives a swab for COVID-19 during a free mobile testing event put on by the department on July 14. [Murice D. Miller / Moab Sun News]
Latest News
- As cases rise across Utah, Moab sees first COVID-19 hospitalization
- Climbers reckon with bigotry
- Keeping the shuttles running
- Free Mobile Testing Event
- Youth Garden Project receives a boost
- Moab Regional Hospital expands screenings, services
- Death Notice: Margaret Naomi Cochran, June 20, 1923 - July 14, 2020
- Red Devil Women Unite
Most Popular
Articles
- As cases rise across Utah, Moab sees first COVID-19 hospitalization
- Moab schools aim to reopen Sept. 8; parents can opt for online learning
- “I had COVID”
- Masks required in Moab; Positive tests from tourists left out of count, health department reports
- Climbers reckon with bigotry
- Masks will be mandatory in Moab, Springdale public spaces
- A second chance for Desert Sun
- Barbara Jeanne Brady, May 28, 1943 – July 4, 2020
- Deadly accident at Arches
- Discover Moab’s Hidden Cuisine
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.