Before the pandemic, many of Moab’s youth could be found at the Grand County Public Library doing one of the many activities available to them: reading books, of course, but also enjoying story hours, doing arts and crafts, using the computers, or playing with the many toys – often socializing with old friends and making new ones.
While these in-person events remain canceled indefinitely, the library is offering weekly live online youth programs via Zoom through the fall and winter. Programs are available for babies, children, and older kids.
Sub: For the teens
The library has a new online portal for Grand County teens called LiT Moab. There, teens can quickly search and reserve audiobooks, books, movies, and music. These items may be picked up curbside at the library (257 E. Center St., Moab) on Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.
The LiT Moab site also makes it easy for teens to access free online books and movies using their library cards. In addition to library materials, teens can also find online games, virtual experiences, art tutorials, online clubs, and information about upcoming events.
Tween/Teen Library Assistant Christina Williams said, “I would love to see teens collaborate and contribute content and ideas to the LiT Moab site.”
Local teens are invited to join LiT Live on Thursdays from 7:15 to 8 p.m. via Zoom to chat with friends, play games, discuss books and movies, and share art, ideas, links, memes, and game tips. All Grand County Public Library LiT LIVE events are supervised by two library staff members.
On Thursday, Nov. 5 is the LiT Puzzle Party, where teens can solve virtual jigsaw puzzles featuring famous works of art together, yet separately. Teens can register for LiT Live via the link found at www.tinyurl.com/moabteens.
Sub: Music and Movement Storytime
Children aged 5 and under and their caregivers are invited to join Head of Children and Teen Services Adrea Lund (known to many small library patrons as “Ms. Adrea”) for Music and Movement Storytime on Tuesdays from 10 to 10:20 am. Participants will enjoy active songs, rhymes, and one or two short books. Lund will also provide caregivers with ideas for quick and easy practices which they can incorporate into their everyday life in order to help prepare their children to be ready to learn how to read when they start school.
For example, Lund said, singing to or with babies and young children slows down language and helps them to hear the smaller sounds in words, which will eventually help them to sound out words as they learn to read.
Community members can go to www.tinyurl.com/gcplmm to register and receive the link to the Music and Movement Zoom Storytime Room.
Sub: Bedtime Stories
Every Thursday, Children’s Library Assistant Mary Adair (aka “Ms. Mary”) reads bedtime stories from 6:30 to 7 p.m., and families enjoy songs and rhymes geared towards getting ready for bed. The stories are geared for ages 9 and under. This November, Adair will be reading bedtime stories about the full moon, the goodnight train, and animals that hibernate.
“Our online Zoom storytimes are different from our in-person storytimes, but they are still the highlight of our week,” Lund said. “During online storytime, it is as if we are reading directly to each of the individual children and families that are watching
from home.”
She added, “We really really miss the group socializing and play, but I’ve noticed that during online storytime some children can more easily focus and enjoy the songs and books.”
Community members can go to www.tinyurl.com/gcplbed to register and receive the link to the Bedtime Stories Zoom Storytime Room.