The Southeast Utah Health Department released "expected amendments" to the public health order due to be renewed on May 1. The amendments are in line with the state-level guidance in the Utah Leads Forward 2.0 plan.
Grand County Attorney Christina Sloan commented that "only the lodging plan is more restrictive than the Governor's 2.0 plan" and expressed hope that recent state legislation would not interfere with those local restrictions.
"We have not yet heard from the Governor about his plans," Sloan wrote in an email, "[b]ut given his remarks at the press conference on Friday, we are hopeful that he will not issue a statewide lodging order that supersedes our phased plan]."
The amendments for Grand County are lengthy and address how overnight lodging, restaurants, salons and other businesses may reopen safely while protecting local communities from the spread of COVID-19. This new guidance will go into effect on May 1 and apply through May 25 before being renewed or revised.
In the updated guidance on overnight accommodations, the health department does note that lifting restrictions will likely cause "an increase of COVID-19 in our area as visitors enter our community," but express confidence in the ability of the department and local medical services to care for the ill.
All Businesses
Under these updated orders, all businesses are required to screen employees for symptoms of COVID-19 and are required to have "non-punitive leave policies" to allow sick employees to stay home. Some businesses are required to monitor employee's temperatures.
Businesses are required to engage in thorough and regular cleaning of its building. Handwashing or sanitization must be required of all who enter businesses.
All businesses are encouraged to have employees wear masks. Some businesses are required to have employees and, in some cases, customers wear protective masks.
A six-foot distance between customer groups must be maintained at all businesses.
> Read the full pdf document of general business requirements
Hotels, Motels and Short-Term Rentals
Updated guidance from SEUHD requires all employees must wear protective masks provided by their employer. Employees must be screened for signs of illness including a temperature check. Employers must not penalize or fire an employee who is sick.
Guests must wear masks in common areas. Swimming pools, hot tub areas and buffet-style dining areas remain closed.
Overnight accommodation businesses must designate one staff member to be trained and supplied with proper protective equipment to serve sick guests.
Short term rentals will be able to run at full occupancy; larger hotels and motels will be able to operate at a percentage of their total occupancy. RV parks are permitted to operate at 50% capacity.
Under these amendments, non-resident camping remains prohibited until National Parks reopen.
> Read all the overnight accommodation guidance here
Restaurants
All employees must wear protective masks provided by their employer. Employees must be screened for signs of illness including a temperature check. Employers must not penalize or fire an employee who is sick.
Restaurant's dine-in areas must respect a six-foot physical distancing requirement. Tables must be limited to groups of six. Reservations must be required for dine-in service.
> Read the full pdf document of restaurant guidance
Gyms and Fitness Centers
The SEUHD recommends that gyms remain closed. "If open, fitness center and gyms should follow strict distancing and cleaning guidance," says the guidance.
Requirements include the regular cleaning and sanitization of the building and handwashing or sanitization for all entering the business,
All employees must wear protective masks provided by their employer. Employees must be screened for signs of illness including a temperature check. Employers must not penalize or fire an employee who is sick.
> Read the full pdf document with guidance for gyms
Personal Services (Salons, Nail Parlors)
Personal service businesses like salons must adhere to the general business requirements including wearing protective masks and allowing for six-foot physical distancing.
Additionally, customers are required to wear protective masks and service providers must wear gloves.
Employers must screen employees for symptoms of COVID-19 but are not required to monitor employees' temperatures.
Walk-in services are prohibited.
This is a developing story and more information will be added as it comes in.