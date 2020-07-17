The Grand Conservation District announced an award to Moab’s Youth Garden Project to support the area nonprofit’s attempts to address food security during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, YGP has directed more focus and resources to local food security and distribution initiatives connecting local producers to programs that distribute food to those in need,” Grand Conservation District representative Kara Dohrenwend said in a statement.
The Youth Garden Project heads a subgroup of Grand County’s COVID-19 Taskforce focused on local food and supply chains, composed of local producers and professionals involved in food systems and sustainability. Funds from Grand Conservation District will support this initiative as well as partnerships addressing food insecurity. YGP has partnered with Full Circle Intertribal Center, setting aside three garden beds with traditional Indigenous produce which will be harvested and included in the care packages for the FCIC Stronghold Program.