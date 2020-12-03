Utah schools’ winter sports season officially begins December 3, with swim, wrestling, basketball, cheer and other sports resuming practice and competition with added precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Utah High School Activities Association released guidance for winter sports, which includes recommendations based on each county's COVID-19 transmission rate. Students and coaches will also be tested for COVID-19 regularly as a requirement for attending practice and competition.
“The state gave Grand County 240 tests for two cycles of testing,” Grand County School District Athletics Director Ron Dolphin said in a statement. “Testing is to be completed every two weeks.”
Dolphin added that the district has requested additional tests.
According to the guidelines issued by the UHSAA, spectators in counties designated as “high transmission” will be limited to parents of the participating athletes only. In “moderate transmission” areas, spectators will be reduced to 25% capacity.
In most sports, coaches and officials are required to wear masks, and athletes are required to wear masks when they're not competing.
More information on testing and the Grand County School District’s winter sports schedule can be found at www.grandcountyreddevilathleticsandactivities.com