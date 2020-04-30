Utah Gov. Gary Herbert issued orders that require all employees of Utah businesses to wear masks. This order goes further than the locally-drafted public health order scheduled to go into effect tomorrow.
As expected, Herbert's executive order also formally moves the state of Utah to the “moderate risk” category as defined by the "Utah Leads Together 2.0" plan. While residents are still "encouraged to stay home as much as possible," this category allows some businesses to reopen with new safety measures in place.
> Read the full executive order here.