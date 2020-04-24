Another Grand County resident has tested positive as of April 23, the Southeast Utah Health Department reports. The department also added an additional case in Carbon County, bringing the total number in the tri-county area to 11 total cases. A previous patient in Grand County was reported to be recovered.
Terry Wood, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Alcohol and Beverage Control, confirmed that an employee of the State Liquor Store in Moab had tested positive for the coronavirus. The store was closed until Monday for deep cleaning and other employees were being screened.
In a press release, the Grand County resident was reportedly isolating at home and was not being hospitalized. Due to medical privacy laws, additional information on patients is not being released.
Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches and pains, a decreased sense of smell or taste and/or a sore throat. To talk to a nurse about symptoms and schedule a test, call the Moab Regional Hospital COVID-19 hotline at 435-719-3998.