The Southeast Utah Health Department confirmed three positive tests for COVID-19 in Grand County from May 22 to May 25.
"We are still working on the details and contacts of the case currently," said SEUHD Public Information Officer Brittney Garff on May 25. Contact tracing is being conducted, meaning individuals who were in close contact with COVID-19 patients will be notified to quarantine and get tested themselves.
Four previous positive cases in the county are considered "recovered."
The Southeast Utah Health Department estimates that over 2390 tests have been conducted in Grand, Emery and Carbon counties, with 25 positive cases in the tri-county area as of May 25.
Tests for COVID-19 are now recommended for a those with one or more from the following list of symptoms: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, chest pressure, headache, gastrointestinal distress (vomiting or diarrhea), sore throat, muscle aches, loss of taste of smell, frequent sneezing, and/or allergy symptoms.
Individuals in Grand County that would like to be tested should call the Moab Regional Hospital Coronavirus Hotline at 435-719-3998 to set up an appointment.