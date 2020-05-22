The Southeast Utah Health Department confirmed an additional confirmed case of COVID-19 in Grand County on May 22, while four previous positive cases were declared "recovered."
The department notes there are currently two active cases in Emery County and two in Carbon County.
The Southeast Utah Health Department estimates that over 2390 tests have been conducted in Grand, Emery and Carbon counties, with 21 positive cases in the tri-county area as of May 22.
Tests for COVID-19 are now recommended for a those with one or more from the following list of symptoms: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, chest pressure, headache, gastrointestinal distress (vomiting or diarrhea), sore throat, muscle aches, loss of taste of smell, frequent sneezing, and/or allergy symptoms.
Individuals in Grand County that would like to be tested should call the Moab Regional Hospital Coronavirus Hotline at 435-719-3998 to set up an appointment.