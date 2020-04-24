On the same day that the Southeast Utah Health Department confirmed an additional Grand County resident had tested positive for COVID-19, the department also released amendments to the current public health orders for Carbon, Emery and Grand counties.
SEUHD Public Information Officer Brittney Garff told the Moab Sun News that the changes were released in order to align with Utah Leads Together 2.0, a state-level document she said "is slated to become the guiding document for COVID-19 in Utah."
While orders limiting hotels and motels were rescinded for Carbon and Emery counties, the revised orders cited Moab's "unique status as a gateway community and popular destination" as requiring continued restrictions to residents and essential workers.
Camping restrictions were also lifted for Carbon and Emery counties, while Grand County remains limited to primary residents and essential visitors. The revisions to allow residents of Green River, on the border of Emery and Grand, to camp in Grand County.
The revisions also altered the expiration date of the order to May 1, rather than the previous May 4.
In a press statement, the department said, "SEUHD and local officials are working on a plan very specific to [Grand County] and expect to present that plan very soon."