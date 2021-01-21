Over the past weekend, Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab hosted a free spay and neuter and low-cost vaccination clinic at the Dennehotsdo Chapter House on the Navajo Nation. Some cats were unable to be transported to the chapter house, so two staff members offered to travel to vaccinate them. After giving vaccinations to the cats, they noticed Denne watching them from behind a pile of trash. After finding out the pup was a stray, the staff members scooped her up to bring her back to the clinic. The whole way home she was wagging her tail and licking her rescuers’ faces.
We originally thought Denne was a puppy, but our vet informed us that she is about a year old! This petite lady weighs only 15 pounds and has been spayed. She is a “pure-bred” rez dog: a mix of several different breeds. Denne is looking to find her forever home. Call or text 435-260-8033 to set up a time to meet Denne!
Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab is a nonprofit helping the estimated 250,000 stray companion animals on Native American reservations of the Southwest through transport, vet care and adoption services. To donate, volunteer, foster or learn more about our rescue, visit www.underdogrescuemoab.org.