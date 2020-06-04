Moab, UT (84532)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.