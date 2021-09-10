Lorimer Franklin Senter, 89, passed into the loving arms of his Lord on the morning of Sept. 2, 2021, after a battle with cancer.
He was reunited with his wife, Laura; his son, Bruce and other believing family members who have gone on before. He is survived by his daughter, Crystal, along with his two grandsons, Christopher Murphy and his wife Allison and Andrew Senter and his wife Rei.
Born in Dover, New Hampshire, on May 17, 1932, Lorimer was the only child born to Franklin Benjamin Senter and Helen Louise (Priestly) Senter. “Larry” graduated from Dover Vocational High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he was an airplane mechanic.
When on leave, he met his future wife, Laura, on a blind date, beginning a love story that lasted for 62 years. Larry retired at the age of 55 and moved to Moab in 1987. Larry and Laura enjoyed their friends, church family and exploring the west while filming trains.
Larry loved the Lord, his friends and his church family, showing up early every Sunday at the Moab Community Church to fellowship for his entire 34 years of attendance. He was a kind, gentle soul and will be missed by many.
A memorial service for Larry Senter will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Community Church of Moab (544 N. Mivida Drive, Moab).
