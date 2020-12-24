Marilyn Jean Tibbetts, June 30, 1938 - Dec. 16, 2020
Marilyn Jean Tibbetts passed away at her home in La Sal on Dec. 16, 2020, at the age of 82. She passed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by loved ones.
Marilyn Jean Johnston was born in Moab on June 30, 1938, to Adolee Rowell Johnston and Alva Johnston. Marilyn attended school in Moab, but spent many of her summers in Fischer Valley, helping on the family ranch. Marilyn was married to Gail Tibbetts on Oct. 23, 1954. They lived in Moab, where they raised their four sons and daughter. Marilyn’s focus in life was family. On a daily basis, she would comment on how grateful she was for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was thankful for how well they have all done in life. Marilyn leaves this world comforted with the knowledge that her family will continue to care for each other and lead enriching lives.
In later life, Marilyn helped run Jimbo’s Country Market. Many people in the community looked forward to conversations with her at the store. She was kind and warm to everyone she met. Marilyn loved spending time hiking in the desert with her family, reading many good books, and was gifted with the talent and patience to create numerous beautiful quilts over the years. Marilyn enjoyed attending sporting events and activities that her grandchildren participated in. She took every opportunity possible to brag about her grandkids. She had great love and pride for them all.
For the last 18 months, Marilyn lived out her days on the back porch of her home in La Sal, where she would take in the panoramic views of the pond and the La Sal and Abajo mountains. She enjoyed watching the hummingbirds banter back and forth. She took the most pleasure from spending time with her dogs, Chloe and Luke. She spoiled them rotten, and in turn, they were very protective and loving towards her.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gail, whom she has waited 29 years to be reunited with; her son, Tracy, who passed at the age of 19; her sister, Kaye; baby sister Julie; her father Alva and her mother Adolee.
She is survived by her sons, Rodney Tibbetts (Carolyn), James Tibbetts (Wendy), Gregg Tibbetts (Colleen); her daughter, Tiffany Gill (James); her brothers, Bob Johnston, Bill Johnston (Donna), and Scott Johnston (Susan); and by her 12 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.
Marilyn’s absence will be felt greatly this holiday season, but her family is overwhelmed with joy at the thought of Marilyn being reunited with her husband and son after so many years of missing them deeply.
A graveside service for the family was held on Dec. 21, 2020.
