Vee Loreane (Williams) Carroll passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Dec. 28, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Vee was born on July 13, 1932, in Durango, Colorado, to Howard Williams and Amy Gale. She was the youngest of four children. Her family moved to the Moab area where she graduated from Grand County High School. Vee began working at a very young age as a switchboard operator at Midland Telephone Company in Moab. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert Carroll, in 1950, and together they had four children. After Robert attended college in Provo, the family returned to Moab where they made their home and owned and operated Carroll’s Archery. They later bought a working ranch in Paradox, Colorado, and from there moved to Monticello, where Vee lived until her death.
Vee loved gardening of all kinds, but flowers were her passion. She enjoyed watching the birds and wildlife in her yard. She was quick to provide service to anyone in need and shared the bounties of her garden with family, friends and neighbors. Her many other hobbies included cake decorating, quilting, canning, baking, floral arranging and writing in her journal. Vee dearly loved her family, which included not only her own children and grandchildren, but her brother, sisters, nieces, and nephews.
Vee is survived by her husband, Robert Douglas Carroll, Sr.; her sons, Robert Douglas (Susan) Carroll, Jr. and Ronald (Diana) Carroll; her daughter, Kristie (Doug) Whipple; her grandchildren, Hesper (Daniel) Chapman, Erin Carroll, Tyson Carroll, Heather Schaefer, Kama (Tony) Lucero, Keith (Tracie) Carroll, Cody Larsen-Carroll, Brittnie (Nate) Miller, Cortnie (Brad) Jarman, and Tiffanie Whipple; along with her 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are Vee’s siblings, Howard (Alma) Williams and Donna Oviatt.
Vee was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Kevin Carroll; her great-granddaughter Ellie Jarman; and her sister, Gloria McVicker.
Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Monticello LDS Stake Center (165 S. Main St., Monticello) and livestreamed on the Spanish Valley Mortuary Facebook page. Viewing prior to service from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Following the service, burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com
