Trinidad Elizabeth Olmedo was born on Jan. 6, 2021, at 8:39 a.m. to Aja Lyman and Diego Arreola-Olmedo, weighing 6 lbs 11 oz. Trinidad is the first Grand County baby born at Moab Regional Hospital in 2021!
Her proud parents are longtime Moab residents: Aja works at Four Corners Behavioral Health and Diego works for Moab Valley Fire Department.
Welcome to the newest member of our community and congratulations to the family!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.