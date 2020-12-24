Margaret Lee Hopkin, Feb. 10, 1951 - Dec. 20, 2020
Margaret Lee Hopkin left this world on Dec. 20, 2020. She wanted to write her own obituary but didn’t have the energy towards the end to do so. She did, however, jot down some important information that she wanted to share with her friends. She loved living in Moab and considered this her home on Earth and all of you her friends. Her words are at the end of this obituary.
Margaret was born in Morganfield, Kentucky, on Feb. 10, 1951. Her dad was in the military and, soon after Margaret’s birth, the family moved to Texas. When Margaret was 2 years old her dad accepted a position in Logan, Utah and the family lived there until Margaret graduated from high school.
Margaret earned a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Utah and Utah State University. Upon graduation, she moved to Windsor, Connecticut, and taught there for five years. She missed the mountains and red rocks of Utah, so she applied for a position as a middle school science teacher in Moab and came back West. She taught middle school science and, at the same time, pursued a master’s degree in education administration from the University of Utah.
Margaret became principal at Red Rock Elementary and also spent time as the principal of Grand County Middle School. For the last five years of her career, she was the Superintendent of Schools of Grand County School District. Margaret was an exceptional educator and influenced thousands of lives regardless of her position.
Margaret retired nine years ago and spent those years living life to its fullest. She traveled extensively, played taiko with energy and heart, spent time with family and friends, and mentored one of the lights of her life, Athan. She was delighted to be able to see him in the last days of her life.
Nearly one year ago, Margaret was able to marry the love of her life, Taryn. This marriage cemented a nearly 25-year-long partnership. Margaret and Taryn feel blessed to have found a soulmate in each other to journey with for so many years. They are convinced that their journey together isn’t over, just experienced on separate planes for a while.
Margaret’s family includes Taryn, Brooke, Conner, Meagan, Larry and Zoey as well as the animal menagerie: Singer, Kaia, Moose, Clare, Blue and Brin (and the chickens). Her family also includes Allison, Sheri, Mary Beth, Leta, Sheila, Jean and Joan. Finally, her family also includes many, many close friends here in Moab and around the world. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Bernice Matheny Hopkin and her beloved brother, Jim.
Margaret really wanted to share the following:
“There are so many of you I would like to thank, but I can’t name you all and don’t want to leave anyone out, so thank you to all who touched my life. The Moab community is a special place on this planet. We are full of generosity, support, compassion, adventure, fun, creativity (we make our own), tolerance, and caring. We may bicker over issues, but we are united in many, many things. At the end of the day, we have each other’s backs. So, carry on in great love of each other and the community. Continue doing and strive always to do better. Embrace your family and friends often. Build neighborhoods where people care about their neighbors. Bask in the beautiful environment you live in. It is one of the most beautiful places. Abide with the fluid energy of life. And finally, in the words of Pema Chodron, ‘It can become a practice to humanize those we pass on the street.’ Do this. Humanize each other. Seek to unite. Live in peace, beauty, love, and above all, joy.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no services planned at this time. Once the pandemic has receded, we’ll hold a community celebration honoring Margaret’s life. In the meantime, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Margaret’s name to Moab Solutions, an organization dear to Margaret’s heart.
