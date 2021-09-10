Born in Springdale, Arkansas, on February 20, 1936, our beloved dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa Charles Clark died on September 5, 2021, of heart disease. He was 85 years old.
He was preceded in death by his parents and eleven siblings. Charles is survived by one sister, Barbara Ferguson; and four children, Cathy Churampi (Jose), Robbie Clark, Linda Arteaga (Santiago), and Jeff Clark (Brigette). He has 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren who survive as well.
Charles lost his precious wife of 61 years, Adeline, in November 2016. Together, they enjoyed traveling in their RV and being with their many friends and large family.
Dad was a kind, generous man who was always ready to help anyone in need. He was a hard worker and passed that work ethic on to his family. Known to his close friends as Charlie, he was one of the survivors of the 1963 Cane Creek Potash Mine disaster.
Baptized in 1961 as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Charlie remained loyal to the end of his life. He will be greatly missed.
Memorial services will be held via Zoom on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. For information on how to attend, please call 435-260-2251.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com
[Charles Clark was one of seven miners rescued after being trapped underground for more than two full days due to an explosion at the Cane Creek Potash Mine in Grand County in 1963. 18 miners died in the explosion, which was believed to be caused by methane gas. -ed.]
