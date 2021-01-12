In Memoriam: Albert and Betty Lucero 

Albert Lucero, Sept. 5, 1939—Jan. 5, 2021
Betty Lucero, June 16, 1944—Jan. 5, 2021
Albert and Betty Lucero passed away on Jan. 5, 2021, in Grand Junction, Colorado, from an unexpected illness. They were married for 62 years.
Albert and Betty Lucero moved to Green River in 1971, where Albert started working with the railroad. He became a volunteer fireman and started flagging. Betty worked at numerous motels and became a caregiver. They enjoyed going out fishing and camping but most of all they enjoyed time with their family.
Albert and Betty are survived by their kids, Albert Lucero, Daniel Lucero, Davy Lucero (Sandy) Connie Escalante (Ramon); and Betty’s family, Sol (Debbie) Trujillo and Billie Trujillo; and Albert’s family, Phil Lucero (Eva); and by their 20 grandkids and 21 great-grandkids.
They were great parents and grandparents, and friends to all who knew them. They will be greatly missed.
Private services will be held on Jan. 13, 2021, at St. Pius X Catholic Church (122 W. 400 North, Moab) with livestreaming on Spanish Valley Mortuary Facebook page. A private viewing will be held at 11 a.m. for immediate family only.
Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery at about 1:30 p.m. where friends and family can attend. Masks are required. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com
