The family of Bonnie Crysdale, who recently died from an aortic aneurysm in Castle Valley, wishes to express their profound gratitude to two groups who responded so promptly and professionally: the Castle Valley responders and, shortly afterward, the Grand County Emergency Medical Services dispatcher and responders. They did everything that could be done. We just want you to know how much we appreciate it.
For the entire family,
Cris Ann Crysdale, Durango, CO, daughter, RN
Mike Duncan, Moab, husband