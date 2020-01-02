Dear Editor:
I am one of many Moab residents who are fed up with mail going missing or arriving damaged. I am organizing a protest outside of the Moab USPS office on Jan. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m.
This has been an ongoing problem. Enough is enough. It’s bad enough that it happens the rest of the year, but for so many Christmas cards and presents for children to go missing around Christmas is sickening! It seems like there must be a thief somewhere along the line, and whomever responsible is guilty of multiple felonies and needs to be convicted.
I am aware that we love our local branch, but somewhere along the line there may be a thief, and they need to be stopped and punished for their crimes.
Legally, USPS cannot be sued. Boycotting and shining a light on their lack of integrity is all I can do. And believe me, that’s exactly what I intend to do.
Sarah Hammerthor
Moab