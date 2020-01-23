The seventh-grade student of the month is Maizee Packard.
Maizee has many positive characteristics that made it easy to think of her when the time came to choose a new candidate. She has a smile every day as she enters class and greets teachers with a polite “hello.” She does not leave class without turning her work in, and the quality of her handwriting and answers indicate her desire to do well. She cheerfully offers help to others around her and if there is time left over after she completes her work, she often asks teachers what more she can do. She is polite to all who speak with her and adheres to school and classroom rules. Maizee has been dancing for four years and is on the Elite Dance Team. She has two older brothers and hopes someday to go to Snow College. Maizee loves to drive and ride 4-wheelers and travel. Her advice to other students is “Don’t procrastinate, just do your homework!”
Thank you, Maizee, for setting the stage and showing what it takes to have Thunderbird Pride in all that you say and do.
The eighth-grade student of the month is Wyatt Toney.
Wyatt really exemplifies persistence in his hard work even on challenging tasks. In his classes, Wyatt is one who works steadily and asks questions of his teachers to understand and perform his best. In the mornings, he comes and asks questions about homework assignments that challenge him. He pushes through, putting his nose to the grindstone instead of giving up. Wyatt listens attentively and applies himself to the task at hand. Wyatt also works hard at golf and basketball because they are his favorite sports. Wyatt loves his cat, Britt, and he is very proud of his Native heritage. If Wyatt sees someone fall, he always tries to be the one to help them up. His advice to other students is “Be nice to one another and respect the teachers. Congratulations, Wyatt, from the eighth-grade staff.