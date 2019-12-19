Dear Editor:
The extravagant expenditures of prior San Juan County commissioners are the reason we need a property tax increase today. Millions of dollars were spent on lawsuits that should have been paid by the state. Your tax money paid for first-class accommodations for outside law firms and high legal fees. The prior commissioners and prior county attorneys of San Juan County were negligent in not controlling excessive expenditures that did not directly benefit the residents of San Juan County. San Juan County needs more infrastructure, education and services—not less. Blanding, Monticello and the Chamber of Commerce need to support the property tax increase today due to their neglect in not controlling the County’s expenditures in prior years.
Bill Love
Spanish Valley