Dr. Selina Sekulic will give a presentation entitled “Start with the foot!” on reducing injuries and improving movement patterns as part of Moab Regional Hospital’s “Dinner with a Doc” series on Jan. 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The event is free and dinner is provided.
Sekulic is a fellowship-trained reconstructive surgeon who treats the foot and ankle, specializing in sports medicine, trauma, pediatric, reconstructive surgery, ingrown toenails and diabetic concerns.
While attending Wake Forest University for her undergraduate degree, Sekulic earned NCAA All-American honors in cross country and was a Junior National Champion in the 3000-meter steeplechase. However, she sustained numerous foot and ankle injuries during her time as a runner. The chronic pain is what got her interested in understanding and preventing foot and ankle injuries in athletes.
Sekulic completed her medical degree and graduated from the New York College of Podiatric Medicine. She then went on to complete surgical residency training at various hospitals and surgery centers, completing additional specialized training in reconstructive foot and ankle surgery. Sekulic completed her fellowship training at the Salt Lake Orthopedic Clinic.