The Moab Charter School is off to a great start for the 2019-2020 school year with two exceptional students representing them as students of the month.
Coral Cameron, a third-grader in Ms. Molly’s class, started off the school year with a bang as October student of the month. Coral is the daughter of Josh Cameron and Alanna Simmons-Cameron and is, according to school personnel, “a ray of sunshine.”
Coral’s favorite part about going to school is seeing her friends; she is well known for her kindness. Her favorite subject in school is art, and she says when she grows up she wants to be “a New York City artist who paints people’s pictures from all different cultures from around the world.”
Her biggest challenge in school is math word problems because they take multiple steps to follow, but that doesn’t stop her.
The school staff describes her as someone who “goes above and beyond to be kind to everyone. When a friend is in need, she’s there to help, no questions asked. Coral excels in the classroom, shining bright with intelligence and personality. Coral shows school pride!”
Her advice for fellow students is “don’t be shy, make a new friend!”
Oscar Niehaus, a fifth-grader in Ms. Larrea and Mr. Chase’s class, represented the Moab Charter School as November student of the month.
Oscar is the son of Chad and Emily Niehaus and is an avid learner. He says that his favorite thing about school is “learning new things because it stimulates my brain. I also love my teachers and the staff at the Charter School. They are so kind to me.”
His biggest struggle in school is social interactions because he has a hard time reading emotions, but he says that “at the Charter School, people have been so accepting of my differences.”
At this point, he doesn't know what he wants to do for a profession, but as a blossoming saxophone player with interests in political science and the stock market, he has many options.
The Moab Charter School staff say Oscar “cares about making a difference in his class, the school, and beyond.”
Oscar’s advice for his classmates is “to be kind, respect others, and advocate for what you need.”
These two students are talented, hard-working, and exemplify the Moab Charter School’s Mission.
As a Charter School graduate myself, I love to see the creative young students who are thriving and taking advantage of the terrific staff and resources at MCS to continually expand their knowledge. Coral and Oscar are both unique individuals with bright futures ahead of them!