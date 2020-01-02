Artharene Nettell, resident of Moab since 2008, passed away on Dec. 19 at the Canyonlands Care Center.
Artharene, known to everyone as Artie, was raised in Pasadena, California, by her parents Walter and Pearl Valentine Severns.
After graduating from the Pasadena school system, Artie attended the Berkeley campus of the University of California where she majored in economics.
Artie is survived by Ed, her husband of 68 years; her sons Walt, Chuck, and Andy; daughter-in-laws Charlotte, Susan, and Marcee respectively; and grandchildren Alexa and Zach.
Artie was an expert at needlework. She sewed most of her own clothes, did many counted-cross stitch works, a number of quilts and a great deal of knitting. Her knitting won many “Best of Show” awards at the Coconino County Fair in Flagstaff, top awards at the Los Angeles County Fair and won “Best of Show” at the Arizona State Fair.
Funeral services were held Dec. 23 at the Community Church of Moab. Burial followed at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Grand County Hospice or the Canyonlands Care Center.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com.