Delma Lucille Stocks Tangreen passed away at the Canyonlands Care Center in Moab on Jan. 2, 2020. Delma was born in Paradox, Colorado, on Oct. 10, 1934, to H.S. (Jack) Stocks and Jessie Lucille Gramlich Stocks.
Delma moved to Moab in 1949 to continue her high school education. There she met and married Douglas Dare Tangreen. Their three children, Delma Loraine Fullmer (Ferris), Candith Lorett Niesen (Preston, Dec.) and Samuel Douglas Tangreen (Cindy Bolton) were born in Moab. Doug and Delma later divorced.
Delma was known for her pottery as the Kokopelli Potter and owned Kokopelli Tales and Trails. Her interests were many and varied. Her passions were the rock writings all over southern Utah, her grandchildren and her dogs. She enjoyed her yard, collecting rocks and many crafts.
Delma is survived by her sister Sally Joann Rowe (John), sister-in-law Bonnie Stocks (Clayton, Dec) and her three children. She will be missed by her five grandsons, Sam Paul (Shawna), Adam (Becky) and Ben Niesen, John (Nicole) and David (Ashley) Tangreen; her great-granddaughter and her nine great-grandsons.
At Delma’s request, cremation has taken place and a memorial gathering is being planned for the spring. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.SpanishValleyMortuary.com.