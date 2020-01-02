On Dec. 14, Pastor Linda Skogrand (left) and Michele Johnson of Not So Churchy in Moab distributed free bagged lunches in front of nonprofit thrift store Wabi Sabi. The lunches included ham and cheese sandwiches, mandarin oranges and trail mix bars. They also served hot chocolate and homemade sweet treats. Skogrand said the goal was “to do something for the community” and reported “hugs and thank yous.” She said the church plans to do similar events on a regular basis, but are still working out the details. Those interested in participating may call or text Skogrand at 435-760-4301. [Photo courtesy of Linda Skogrand]