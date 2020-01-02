The Moab Valley Multicultural Center announced that their 2019 Community Partner of the year is Moab Solutions, a nonprofit dedicated to “reducing and eliminating the waste of materials and human potential while nurturing the well-being of the natural world,” according to its website.
The MVMC reported that in 2019 it had partnered with Moab Solutions in 51 instances, serving 103 persons.
In a statement, the MVMC thanked Moab Solutions director Sara Melnicoff for “her dedication to serve and help the planet and the people of Moab.”
In a separate statement, Melnicoff also reported that Moab Solutions raised about $25,000 in private donations and during a 24-day fundraiser that took place in front of City Market. Melnicoff said 100% of the money raised will be used to address “emergency needs” including housing, food, medical and dental care, and utilities. Melnicoff added that the amount raised is usually enough to answer needs for an entire year.
“A community that works to solve challenges together is one I am very proud to call home,” she said.
“There’s a lot of potential good” coming up in 2020, Melnicoff said, adding that she hopes her vision for a “crisis resource center” might finally be realized this year. However, she said, it is too early to know for sure.