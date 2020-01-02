The Moab community turned out to celebrate the holiday season by supporting the less fortunate this year, lending time, money and good cheer to many organizations and fundraisers.
Grand County Middle School
During December, the Grand County Middle School Honor Society ran its "Chuck Your Change" fundraiser to support the Utah Foster Care Foundation. The students brought in $923.37 total after a contest between first hour classes in the seventh- and eighth-grade.
The Moab Valley Multicultural Center
Thanks to the generosity of several private donors and businesses like the Moab Golf Course and the Synergy Company, MVMC staff distributed holiday gifts to over 50 Moab children. In addition to Christmas gifts, MVMC also gave out hot meal vouchers to struggling community members. Businesses like the Synergy Company organized Santa’s Workshop Project for MVMC’s mentoring program, where all teen mentors and younger mentees received a gift. MVMC Executive Director Rhiana Medina reported that she sees a clear uptick in crisis and homelessness services in the wintertime.
Grand County Sheriff’s Office
The Grand County Sheriff's Office Christmas food drive and raffle was capped off by awarding a brand new BMX bicycle donated by Poison Spider Bicycles. The bike was won by Moab City Police Department Officer Rick Allred, who decided to give the bike to a local child in need through the Moab Valley Multicultural Center.