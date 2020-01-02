The officers of the Moab Valley Fire Department presented the 2019 Firefighter of the Year Award to Ronald “Ronnie” Dolphin for “outstanding service to the people of the Moab Valley.”
Dolphin is employed by Moab Valley Fire Department as a seasonal wildland firefighter, a department statement said. Dolphin joined the department in 2018 and as well as being active in the department’s Wildland Fire program, he has helped teach fire prevention education to over 240 children from preschool through first grade,
Dolphin was born in Provo and raised in Moab, where he attended school and graduated from Grand County High School. He is the son of Ronald and Melonie Dolphin.