Moab nonprofit Full Circle Intertribal Center (FCIC) announced it has been approved by the Grand County School District to provide culturally specific programming for Natives.
On Feb. 29, FCIC held an event in which about 30 participants butchered sheep using traditional Diné (or “Navajo”) methods at the Youth Garden Project.
“An elder spoke in Diné and taught us as we navigated the certain parts of the sheep,” said FCIC Executive Director Kristin Ramírez-Marsh, adding that the group uses “everything” from the sheep and that the meat will be will be used for the culturally specific Nourishing Traditions Family Gathering Circle program.
“This is for Natives, by Natives,” Ramírez-Marsh said. “Reclaiming power and place, we are teaching our Native youth who we are, who they are, and showing them the resilience that comes with ancestral food-ways and Diné tradition.”
Ramírez-Marsh said FCIC is “intertribal” which means it is inclusive to all Native Nations and the organization is open to all Natives. It is funded through a grassroots grant and private donations, and the board and participants are all volunteer-based.
Ramírez Marsh said FCIC is grateful for the support of the Youth Garden Project and “true allies” like YGP Executive Director Kailtin Thomas. She added that they are actively working toward building an intertribal cultural center for FCIC programming, and that three more traditional butcherings are planned for 2020.
For more information, FCIC may be contacted by emailing fullcircleintertribalcenter@gmail or by calling 435-243-7222.