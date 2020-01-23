Community organizations gathered last year for the annual Puttin’ on the Ritz fundraiser. Pictured, from left to right at the Zions Bank table, are Mikala Lawley, Amber O’Donnal, Sarah Wojcieszak, Morgi Croasmun, Sheree Maughan, Andrea Noyes, Chantell Noyes and Kenna Crump. This year’s event is on Feb. 8. [Photo by Murice D. Miller / Moab Sun News]